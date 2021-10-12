4-Day Weather Forecast For Lawtey
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
