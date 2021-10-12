4-Day Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain And Snow Likely
- High 45 °F, low 31 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 42 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0