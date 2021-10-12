4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Wendover
WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Isolated snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 29 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0