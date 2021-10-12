4-Day Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
