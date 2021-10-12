4-Day Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 33 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 28 mph



