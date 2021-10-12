Stroud Weather Forecast
STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
