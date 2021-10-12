Weather Forecast For Burns
BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
