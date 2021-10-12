Scottville Weather Forecast
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
