Scottville Weather Forecast

SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



