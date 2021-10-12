Morganton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0