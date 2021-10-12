Daily Weather Forecast For Walsenburg
WALSENBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 50 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 31 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
