Daily Weather Forecast For Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 50 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 31 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 58 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 49 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



