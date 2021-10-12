Weather Forecast For Fort Kent
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
