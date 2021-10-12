Weather Forecast For Fort Kent

FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



