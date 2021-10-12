4-Day Weather Forecast For Oroville
OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0