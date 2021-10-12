CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AL

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 9 days ago

(CAMDEN, AL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Camden, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cOgmJC800

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

