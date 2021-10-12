Weather Forecast For Glenwood
GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0