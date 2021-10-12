Weather Forecast For Glenwood

GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.