Daily Weather Forecast For Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy frost overnight High 59 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 55 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



