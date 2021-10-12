CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Broken Bow

Broken Bow Voice
Broken Bow Voice
 9 days ago

BROKEN BOW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cOgmGXx00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

