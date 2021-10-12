Daily Weather Forecast For Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
