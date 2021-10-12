CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips, WI

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

 9 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Phillips, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phillips:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cOgmDtm00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

