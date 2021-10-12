Weather Forecast For Manila
MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
