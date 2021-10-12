Eagar Weather Forecast
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Scattered snow showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 46 °F, low 24 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
