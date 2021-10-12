Daily Weather Forecast For West. Point

WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.