Stevenson Daily Weather Forecast
STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
