Weather Forecast For Butler
BUTLER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0