Telluride Daily Weather Forecast

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Snow showers during the day; while snow showers likely overnight High 36 °F, low 20 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 41 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Snow showers likely during the day; while chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 37 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 40 °F, low 20 °F Light wind



