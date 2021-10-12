Connell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 55 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



