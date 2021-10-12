CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connell, WA

Connell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cOgm1OJ00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Connell, WA
With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

