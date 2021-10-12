4-Day Weather Forecast For Sisseton
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0