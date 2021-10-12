Weather Forecast For Scott City

SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 45 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 55 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



