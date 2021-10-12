Weather Forecast For Scott City
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
