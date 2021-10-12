4-Day Weather Forecast For Corning

CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



