4-Day Weather Forecast For Corning
CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0