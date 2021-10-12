Daily Weather Forecast For Cotulla
COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
