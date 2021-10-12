Daily Weather Forecast For Delta Junction
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light Snow
- High 27 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 28 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Light Snow
- High 26 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight Chance of Light Snow
- High 28 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
