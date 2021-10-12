Daily Weather Forecast For Delta Junction

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Light Snow High 27 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 28 °F, low 19 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Light Snow High 26 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight Chance of Light Snow High 28 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



