Munising Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy Fog High 62 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



