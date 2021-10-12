Munising Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy Fog
- High 62 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
