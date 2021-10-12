Lakeview Weather Forecast
LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 48 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
