Daily Weather Forecast For Falls City
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
