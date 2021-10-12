CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlette, MI

Cloudy forecast for Marlette — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 9 days ago

(MARLETTE, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Marlette Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marlette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cOglkrq00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

