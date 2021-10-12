Weather Forecast For Deer River
DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
