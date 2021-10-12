CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Antiviral compound blocks SARS-CoV-2 from entering cells

By Washington University in St. Louis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have developed a chemical compound that interferes with a key feature of many viruses that allows the viruses to invade human cells. The compound, called MM3122, was studied in cells and mice and holds promise as a new way to prevent infection or reduce the severity of COVID-19 if given early in the course of an infection, according to the researchers.

