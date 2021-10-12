CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozad, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Cozad

Cozad Dispatch
 9 days ago

COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cOglPHT00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 55 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cozad Dispatch

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

