Daily Weather Forecast For Cozad
COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 55 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
