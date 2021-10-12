Carrollton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
