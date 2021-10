Purchases made in the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) portion of EA’s FIFA series are apparently mostly done with coins that can’t be purchased with real world money. EA chief experience officer Chris Bruzzo recently sat down for an interview with Eurogamer that explored the FIFA games use of loot-boxes and how players purchase in-game. Bruzzo said in the interview that “in our video game, you can use either FUT coins or FIFA points. And nine out of ten packs are opened with FUT coins, which are earned by players who are playing the game.”

