4-Day Weather Forecast For Burlington
BURLINGTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy blowing dust during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
