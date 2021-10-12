CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Break through the tumor’s protective shield

By University of Vienna
Newswise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The immune system protects the body from cancer. To protect healthy body cells from its own immune system, they have developed a protective shield: the protein CD47 is a so called "don’t eat me" signal, which tells the immune cells to stand back. Tumor cells exploit this CD47-based protection strategy for evading the immune system, by increasing presentation of CD47 on their cell surface. At the Department for Pharmaceutical Sciences, a team led by Manfred Ogris developed a therapy concept for programming the tumor cells to produce on their own a CD47-blocking and immune-activation fusion protein. This therapy approach could stop tumor growth.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Woman's Shrinking Tumor Has Doctors Asking If CBD Oil Is Responsible

A new case study has suggested that cannabidiol (CBD) as an alternative cancer therapy may warrant further research, after an 80-year-old smoker’s lung tumor shrank despite declining medical treatment. The patient had been self-administering CBD oil several times daily for a period of 2.5 years, during which time a cancerous tumor in her lung shrank to a quarter of its original size. While it can’t be concluded that this patient’s improvement was down to CBD oil use, the authors say it’s possible a connection exists, warranting further research into the effects, if any, of CBD oil on cancerous tumors.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Raman Spectroscopy Sheds Light on Immunotherapy’s Effects on Tumors

Engineers at Johns Hopkins University say they are using a non-invasive optical probe to understand the complex changes in tumors after immunotherapy. Their method combines detailed mapping of the biochemical composition of tumors with machine learning, they add. “Immunotherapy really works like magic and has fundamentally changed the way we...
CANCER
Newswise

Unusual kidney cancer feature sheds light into how cancers invade and metastasize

Newswise — How cancers metastasize remains poorly understood. The process begins when cancer cells break off from a tumor and invade blood and lymphatic vessels, the body’s alleyways. But studying invasion - typically a microscopic process - is challenging. However, some types of tumors can invade blood vessels and form larger masses. By focusing on kidney cancer, a tumor that bulldozes its way into the largest veins, investigators at the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center Kidney Cancer Program (KCP) at UT Southwestern now provide new insights. In a study published in Nature Communications, they show that invasion involves transient activation of an abnormal cell fate program, and that it is not always driven by the most evolved and aggressive cancer cell subsets (also called clones) in a tumor.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Breast Cancer#Immune System#Cd47 Based#Sirp
Knowridge Science Report

New cancer treatment may reawaken the immune system

Immunotherapy is a promising strategy to treat cancer by stimulating the body’s own immune system to destroy tumor cells, but it only works for a handful of cancers. In a new study from MIT, researchers found a new way to jump-start the immune system to attack tumors, which they hope could allow immunotherapy to be used against more types of cancer.
CANCER
Newswise

Drug helps sensory neurons regrow in the mouse central nervous system

Newswise — A spinal cord injury damages the lines of communication between the body and brain, impeding the signals that drive movement and sensation. Injured motor and sensory neurons in the central nervous system — the brain and spinal cord — have limited ability to heal, so people who survive such injuries can be left with chronic paralysis, numbness and pain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Newswise

Penn Medicine Study Finds Red Blood Cells Play Much Larger Role in Immune System Through Discovery of DNA-Binding Capability

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—New research has revealed that red blood cells function as critical immune sensors by binding cell-free DNA, called nucleic acid, present in the body’s circulation during sepsis and COVID-19, and that this DNA-binding capability triggers their removal from circulation, driving inflammation and anemia during severe illness and playing a much larger role in the immune system than previously thought. Scientists have long known that red blood cells, which are essential in delivering oxygen throughout the body, also interacted with the immune system, but didn’t know whether they directly altered inflammation, until now. The study, led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, was published today in Science Translational Medicine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswise

Yale Cancer Center Study Shows New Strategy to Boost Immune System to Fight Melanoma

Newswise — New Haven, Conn. — A new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers shows that the enzyme KDM5B suppresses anti-melanoma immunity. These findings could help develop a new treatment strategy to benefit patients with melanoma and other cancers, especially those who do not respond to current therapies. The research is published online today in the journal Nature.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Newswise

$7.5 million to study elusive cell type important in aging, cancer, other diseases

Newswise — Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is joining the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) new research network focused on the study of senescent cells, a rare and important population of cells that is difficult to study but vital for understanding aging and the diseases of aging, including cancer and neurodegeneration. The goal is to help researchers develop new therapies that target cellular senescence to prevent or treat such diseases and improve human health.
CANCER
Newswise

Low-dose Aspirin No Longer Recommended to Prevent Cardiovascular Disease

New draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommend against taking aspirin to prevent heart attacks and strokes for most people. The Oct. 12, 2021 guidelines are based on new evidence showing that the risks of daily low-dose aspirin — especially from stomach issues and bleeding in the brain due to falls — outweigh the benefits it provides in helping to prevent heart disease for persons 60 years and older.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Years of taking vitamin D can cut cancer death risk

In a recent study from Michigan State University, researchers found vitamin D, if taken for at least three years, could help cancer patients live longer. The findings suggest that the vitamin carries significant benefits other than just contributing to healthy bones. In the study, the team looked at data related...
CANCER
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy