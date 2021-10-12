CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Battle Mountain, NV

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Battle Mountain

Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 9 days ago

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Battle Mountain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cOgkv5800

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 21 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Isolated rain and snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 24 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 20 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 23 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Mountain, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Sun
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
Battle Mountain News Alert

Battle Mountain News Alert

Battle Mountain, NV
13
Followers
257
Post
928
Views
ABOUT

With Battle Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy