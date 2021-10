The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), which is a neuroendocrine tumor type of lung cancer that is linked to smoking and tends to be aggressive. However, it is important to understand management options and ways to mitigate symptoms of the cancer and/or therapy. This guide is intended to empower patients and caregivers with the same expert treatment information as their doctors. It is free to view or download at NCCN.org/patientguidelines and is funded by NCCN Foundation®.

CANCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO