Grangeville Weather Forecast

GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 44 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.