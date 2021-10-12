Alderson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
