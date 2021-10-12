A memorial service for 88 year old Edwin Boote of Sioux Center will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am at the First Reformed Church in Sioux Center with Rev. Stephen Breen officiating. A prayer service for family and friends will precede the memorial at 10:00am. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. In lieu of flowers the Boote family prefers memorials be directed to benefit Words of Hope. The Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.