CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Edwin Boote

siouxcountyradio.com
 9 days ago

A memorial service for 88 year old Edwin Boote of Sioux Center will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am at the First Reformed Church in Sioux Center with Rev. Stephen Breen officiating. A prayer service for family and friends will precede the memorial at 10:00am. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. In lieu of flowers the Boote family prefers memorials be directed to benefit Words of Hope. The Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

siouxcountyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center, IA
Obituaries
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#The First Reformed Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy