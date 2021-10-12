Rainy forecast for Newberry? Jump on it!

(NEWBERRY, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Newberry Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newberry:

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy fog during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 66 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Rain showers likely then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.