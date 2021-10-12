CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

The ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Golden Boot

By The Ringer Staff
The Ringer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the second season of Ted Lasso comes to an end, it’s time to look back on which character put in the work; which one scored the most (metaphorical) goals; which one left the biggest mark on the (also metaphorical) pitch. It’s time to determine who deserves the Season 2 Golden Boot.

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Ted Lasso': 7 Biggest Moments From Apple TV+'s Season 2 Finale

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale spoilers ahead.] The season finale of Ted Lasso Season 2 was released Friday on Apple TV+, and it was a wild one, to say the least. It sets up for a very interesting third season, which should be released sometime next year. The last 12 episodes of Ted Lasso put viewers on an emotional roller coaster, and the finale left everyone with more questions than answers.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Is Ted Lasso Still Ending After Season 3? Here's The Latest

Ted Lasso has become Apple TV+’s breakout hit, with its unlikely origins turning into a comedy with a massive fanbase and a whole bunch of Emmys (with one minor mishap) after the recent ceremony. Unfortunately for fans, the Season 2 finale has released, and the wait has begun to find out what happens next in the third season. The original plan for Ted Lasso was actually for a run of three seasons, but that was before it became the hit it is by this point. Showrunner Bill Lawrence opened up about the plan for Ted Lasso, and why Season 3 might not have to be the end.
TV SERIES
kosu.org

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 finale recap: A big game, a big decision and a heel turn

It's the end of the season (for the team and the show), and Richmond plays a big game that drives Sam to a decision about whether to leave with Edwin Akufo. Ted wonders what to do about the information he now possesses about Nate ratting out his panic attack to the press, and Roy and Keeley try to figure out whether anything is actually wrong in their relationship.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Mohammed
Person
José Mourinho
wlsam.com

‘Ted Lasso’ and the great Nate debate

If watching the trajectory of Nate Shelley, the formerly meek now mean assistant coach-turned-traitor on “Ted Lasso,” has made you uncomfortable this season, you’re not alone. Count me among those who felt during most of the season that the character Nate (Nick Mohammed) had been done dirty by a room of cartoonishly evil writers, represented in my head only by a series of shadows and occasional shots of their ghoulish hands reaching for watered down cold brews at a conference table in a dark dungeon.
TV SERIES
ncsu.edu

The Wolfpack and the Ted Lasso Way

Jim Valvano once said there are three things we should do every day — laugh, think and be moved to tears. If you’re one of the millions of people who have tuned into the now seven-time Emmy Award-winning show Ted Lasso, chances are you’ve done all three of these things in the course of any given episode.
FOOTBALL
Decider

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Finale Explained: From Evil Nate to Roy and Keeley’s Final Scene

How are we feeling, Ted Lasso fans? Let’s take a deep breath and break down all the twists, turns, and spoilers from that insane, nearly hour-long Season 2 finale. Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12 “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” gave us everything. We got Higgins (Jeremy Swift) holding puppies and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) turning billionaire Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson) down. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) broke down and sort of joined the Diamond Dogs and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) actually apologized to Roy for confessing his love to Keeley (Juno Temple)! Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) kicked the yips for good, AFC Richmond won its way into the Premiere League, and Trentt Crimm (James Lance) went literally independent. And Ted Lasso actually (Jason Sudeikis) confronted former friend Nate (Nick Mohammed) about his betrayal and Nate finally broke bad. Nate went full evil, folks!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Boot#Afc Richmond
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12: Inverting the Pyramid of Success

Trent Crimm may be a big enough friend to give Ted the heads up, but on Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” not even he can fully stop what’s about to implode. With Nate exposing Ted’s mental struggles to The Independent, all of Richmond will now know what Ted’s been up against.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

3 Sentences in the ‘Ted Lasso’ Finale Told Us Everything We Need to Know About Season 3

Nate’s switching sides! Is trouble ahead for Roy and Keeley?! Are Ted and Rebecca gearing up for the biggest fight of their careers?! The season two finale of Ted Lasso—Apple TV+’s breakout series about a midwestern football coach who moves to the U.K. to oversee a soccer team, despite knowing nothing about the sport—was full of explosive, “what’s going to happen next?!” moments that set the stage for season three. (So it’s no surprise that producer Bill Lawrence has already confirmed a third installment is in the works.) Nearly every character is facing a huge turning point, giving the series a number of directions it could go in, but two sentences at the end of the finale gave powerful insight into how all of those paths converge.
TV SERIES
SFGate

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Finale Recap: The False Nine and True Feelings of Richmond

A review of the Season Two finale of Ted Lasso, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” coming up just as soon as I give you a cool nod…. It is halftime of Richmond’s final game of the season, and the club’s last chance to gain promotion back to the EPL(*). Nate’s false-nine strategy has thus far been an utter failure, leaving Richmond down 2-0 to Brentford. Nate’s paranoia and narcissism are at full boil, and he insists on abandoning the false nine because the players aren’t smart enough to do it right. Ted wants to stick with it. Roy, only a hot second removed from his own playing days, suggests that the ones to decide this should be the guys on the team. With Beard’s approval, Ted takes the question out to the locker room, where the blunt Jan Maas insists that the strategy is sound, and that it is the players’ job to execute it. Merely being given the choice seems to fire up the whole squad, and soon Isaac the captain has led them all to put their hands on the homemade “Believe” poster that hangs over the doorway, before they charge out to the pitch to play for their professional lives.
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Atlantic

Ted Lasso and the Limits of American Optimism

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Pocket Casts. In the first episode of The Review, our Culture staff writers David Sims, Megan Garber, and Sophie Gilbert discuss the unlikely hit that is Ted Lasso. Its Emmy-winning first season—and its smart writing and heartwarming positivity—connected with pandemic audiences. As the sitcom’s much-discussed second season complicates the message, what is it saying about the merits (and the limits) of American optimism?
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

'Ted Lasso' producer teases that a fourth season could happen despite original plans for a three-season run

Fans of the hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso are coming to terms with the end of season 2 right now and that pill is even harder to swallow given the news that the show was only intended to run for one more season. But there might be some good news in the form of executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and new claims that a fourth season isn't completely out of the question.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Ted Lasso Review: Inverting the Pyramid of Success (Season 2 Episode 12)

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” does an admirable job of trying to wrap up the myriad loose ends of the season and while most of the nearly hour-long installment is successful, there’s one thing that feels…well, less than great. Yes, obviously, I’m talking about...
TV SERIES
WBAL Radio

'Ted Lasso''s surprising season two finale drops today

The season two finale of Ted Lasso drops today on Apple TV+, coming not long after the show's first season dominated the Emmys a few weeks ago. Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for playing the team's gruff but lovable team captain, Roy Kent. He’s also a writer on the show, and he tells ABC Audio that if season two felt a little different, or there were some surprising choices, that was all part of the plan.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 3 spoilers: Will Trent Crimm return?

This week’s Ted Lasso season 2 finale was fantastic — and who knew one of the best moments would come from Trent Crimm? The journalist was fired from his job at the Independent after revealing to Ted that his source for the article was Nate. It’s an understandable move for the publication to make, all things considered, but it’s still a bummer to think of this show without Ted. After all, he’s been one of the better recurring characters and a fascinating foil for Ted. He had zero interest in showing him respect at the start of the series and yet, he cared enough about him to risk his whole career in the end.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy