The ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Golden Boot

A review of the Season Two finale of Ted Lasso, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” coming up just as soon as I give you a cool nod…. It is halftime of Richmond’s final game of the season, and the club’s last chance to gain promotion back to the EPL(*). Nate’s false-nine strategy has thus far been an utter failure, leaving Richmond down 2-0 to Brentford. Nate’s paranoia and narcissism are at full boil, and he insists on abandoning the false nine because the players aren’t smart enough to do it right. Ted wants to stick with it. Roy, only a hot second removed from his own playing days, suggests that the ones to decide this should be the guys on the team. With Beard’s approval, Ted takes the question out to the locker room, where the blunt Jan Maas insists that the strategy is sound, and that it is the players’ job to execute it. Merely being given the choice seems to fire up the whole squad, and soon Isaac the captain has led them all to put their hands on the homemade “Believe” poster that hangs over the doorway, before they charge out to the pitch to play for their professional lives.

