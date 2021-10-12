4-Day Weather Forecast For Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Rain during the day; while rain then rain and snow likely overnight High 47 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 41 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 21 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 41 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.