4-Day Weather Forecast For Newcastle
NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain during the day; while rain then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 47 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 41 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 21 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
