“I don’t do politics.” “Nothing I say or do makes a difference anyway.” “I vote. Isn’t that enough?”. We’ve all heard these sentiments — and maybe even expressed them ourselves. It’s easy to become cynical or apathetic about politics, but can we really afford this kind of thinking when we live in a representative democracy? Isn’t that abdicating our responsibility as citizens? After all, it was “We, the People” who ordained and established our constitutional government, the power of which was and is derived from the consent of the governed. Our elected leaders are accountable to us.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO