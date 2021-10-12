Man sues Fresno, alleges sheriffs violated his civil rights

FRESNO - An incident with a butcher knife has led to a lawsuit against the Fresno County Sheriff's Department. Eric Martinez Felix filed a federal complaint on September 22 in the Eastern District of California against the City of Fresno, County of Fresno, Fresno County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Evan Michael Leona, Sheriff Jeffrey N. Morse, Sheriff Jacob Robert Woesner and Does 1-10 for unlawful detention, arrest without probable cause, false imprisonment, malicious protection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, failure to properly screen and hire, failure to supervise and discipline, failure to properly train, Monell liability for a pattern of false arrest, violation of California Civil Code 52.1 and permanent injunction and other equitable relief.