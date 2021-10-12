Daily Weather Forecast For Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0