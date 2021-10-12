Weather Forecast For Hardinsburg
HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
